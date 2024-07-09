USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, remains stable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and stabilized in Erbil, on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 150,350 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, while it recorded 150,500 dinars this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's markets settled at 151,250 and 149,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 150,250 and 150,000 IQD to 100, respectively.