Dollar closes lower in Baghdad, steady in Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading at a lower rate in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar closed at 146,450 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, down by 350 dinars from the previous session, when it opened at 146,800 dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 147,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 146,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar stabilized at the close of trading, with selling prices reaching 146,100 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 145,950 dinars.