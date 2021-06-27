Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-27T16:35:44+0000
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad's markets closed lower today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the U.S. dollar pinned at 147,250 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 147,300 dinars.

Our correspondent reported that Baghdad local markets were trading the 100 U.S. dollars at 147,750 dinars for sellers and 146,750 for buyers.

related

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-11 09:38:27
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-22 07:55:48
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-29 08:25:20
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-06-06 16:22:08
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-06 07:08:39
Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad

The Dollar/Dinar rates slipped in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-12 08:06:38
The Dollar/Dinar rates slipped in Baghdad

US Dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-01 07:41:34
US Dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-13 07:41:57
Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil