Dollar closes higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

OnThursday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased at the weekend оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 141,300 at the opening.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,500 IQD and 140,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,950.