Dollar Prices Surge in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar prices climbed in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a report from the Shafaq News Agency, at the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar recorded 149,700 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price for the dollar climbed to 150,750 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 148,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price was reported at 149,700 dinars against the dollar, with the purchasing price at 149,600 dinars for every 100 dollars.