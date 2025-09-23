Dhi Qar oil raises al-Nasiriyah field production

Shafaq News – Nasiriyah

The South Iraq-based Dhi Qar Oil Company announced on Tuesday that it has successfully increased production capacity at the al-Nasiriyah oil field to 85,000 barrels per day.

Saeed Zgheer Shalaka, the company’s general manager, told Shafaq News that the increase has helped raise total output from the company’s fields to nearly 300,000 barrels per day, as part of an emergency plan launched in March.

He explained that the boost gives the Ministry of Oil greater capacity to meet global market demand, as well as to supply national refineries for processing.