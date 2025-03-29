General Amnesty Law: Six terror inmates freed in south Iraq

Shafaq News/ Several inmates convicted of terrorism were released from al-Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq under the General Amnesty Law, a security source in Dhi Qar province revealed on Saturday.

“Six individuals, each sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, were freed following a judicial order after the victims’ families withdrew their complaints,” the source told Shafaq News, pointing out that all legal procedures were completed in line with the Amnesty provisions.

The amended General Amnesty Law, approved by parliament on January 21, 2025, took effect in February, with courts beginning case reviews immediately and recording the first release on February 8.

Parliamentary sources estimate that approximately 57,000 detainees may be eligible for release under the law, depending on the nature of their convictions.