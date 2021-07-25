Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Southern Iraqi governorate loses four million dollars daily, source says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-25T13:59:20+0000
Southern Iraqi governorate loses four million dollars daily, source says

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar wastes four million dollars a day for halting operations in two oil fields in the governorate amid an extra financial burden lodged on the local oil company following the recruitment of additional 1,800 employees.

A source told Shafaq News Agency on Saturday, "the new appointments approved by the Ministry of Oil and the cabinet, nearly 1,800 new employees, will burden the balances sheets of the Dhi Qar oil company and elicit huge financial losses. The company will become operating at a loss instead of yields."

"The governorate loses nearly four million dollars by not operating Saba oilfield, adjacent to Basra, and Abu Amoud oilfield, adjacent to Maysan," he continued, "the motives are obscure until the moment."

related

Oil prices rise on economic outlook, drawdown in fuel stocks

Date: 2021-03-11 06:31:01
Oil prices rise on economic outlook, drawdown in fuel stocks

Iraq discusses with BP developing oil industry and investing in Gas

Date: 2020-10-13 12:31:05
Iraq discusses with BP developing oil industry and investing in Gas

A slight recovery in oil prices after the lowest level in 18 years

Date: 2020-03-31 10:42:45
A slight recovery in oil prices after the lowest level in 18 years

Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

Date: 2021-06-09 06:23:20
Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

Iraq to commit 100% by OPEC+ agreement

Date: 2020-08-06 07:23:43
Iraq to commit 100% by OPEC+ agreement

Oil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar

Date: 2021-01-28 06:38:23
Oil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar

Oil trades at six-week high with demand optimism spurring rally

Date: 2021-04-29 20:48:55
Oil trades at six-week high with demand optimism spurring rally

Oil prices remain below $ 40

Date: 2020-09-15 07:21:16
Oil prices remain below $ 40