Southern Iraqi governorate loses four million dollars daily, source says

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar wastes four million dollars a day for halting operations in two oil fields in the governorate amid an extra financial burden lodged on the local oil company following the recruitment of additional 1,800 employees.

A source told Shafaq News Agency on Saturday, "the new appointments approved by the Ministry of Oil and the cabinet, nearly 1,800 new employees, will burden the balances sheets of the Dhi Qar oil company and elicit huge financial losses. The company will become operating at a loss instead of yields."

"The governorate loses nearly four million dollars by not operating Saba oilfield, adjacent to Basra, and Abu Amoud oilfield, adjacent to Maysan," he continued, "the motives are obscure until the moment."