Development Road Project: Turkiye eyes $30B trade with Iraq

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkiye aims to transform trade with Iraq through its new Development Road Project, Khalid Ajar, head of the Turkish-Iraqi Business Council, unveiled on Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ajar explained that the Development Road is expected to significantly boost trade between the two countries, positioning it as a major driver of commercial growth.

He emphasized that Turkiye approaches the project not only as a logistical corridor but also as an opportunity to participate in investments within Iraq’s free zones, encouraging Turkish businesspeople to engage in these initiatives.

“Turkish entrepreneurs could contribute to Iraqi projects through their expertise in construction, manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and digital technologies,” he added, highlighting that the current goal is to raise bilateral trade to $30 billion.

Ajar expressed confidence that this target could be achieved through the Development Road Project, Iraq’s potential accession to the World Trade Organization, or the country’s increasing openness to foreign investors.

The Development Road is a 1,200-kilometer land and rail route connecting Iraq to Turkish ports. Designed to transport goods between Europe and Gulf countries, it is considered a key link for Turkiye to the region and one of the shortest routes connecting the Arabian Gulf to Europe.

