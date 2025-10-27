Reciprocal trade partnerships dominate Turkiye-Kurdistan talks

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Establishing reciprocal economic and investment partnerships between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye topped the agenda of an economic meeting in al-Sulaymaniyah that brought together traders and investors from both countries on Monday.

Marking the first event of its kind since Turkiye lifted the air travel ban on al-Sulaymaniyah Airport, Nawzad Ghafoor, head of the Sulaimany Chamber of Commerce, described the meeting as the beginning of a new phase of commercial and investment cooperation between the two sides.

“The discussions focused on expanding trade relations between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Region in industry, agriculture, investment, and commercial development,” Ghafoor highlighted, emphasizing the potential benefits for both economies.

While praising Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for his role in resolving the al-Sulaymaniyah Airport issue, Ghafoor noted that lifting the ban is expected to directly boost trade between Baghdad and Ankara, while also creating opportunities for broader economic exchanges with other countries that rely on Turkiye as a key trade route.

In 2024, Turkiye’s exports to Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, reached $13.034 billion, up from $12.759 billion in 2023. Key imports included machinery, construction materials, and consumer goods, while the Kurdistan Region mainly exported agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, and grains.