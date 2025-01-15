Turkish Intelligence “neutralizes” senior PJAK leader in Al-Sulaymaniyah operation

Shafaq News/ Turkish intelligence has successfully “neutralized” Islam Dotkanlou, a senior leader in the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), along with his bodyguard Akam Shahi, also known as “Şivan Çiya,” during a precision operation in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, security sources reported on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Turkish intelligence identified Dotkanlou’s activities in the Penjwin region of Al-Sulaymaniyah using its intelligence network in Iraq. “Following precise fieldwork, agents confirmed the location of Dotkanlou and his bodyguard, which led to a successful precision strike that neutralized both individuals,” the sources stated.

Turkiye uses the term “neutralize” to indicate that a member has been killed or captured.

Dotkanlou was a high-priority target for Turkish intelligence due to his leadership role in PJAK, the Iranian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

PJAK, founded in 2004, is both a political and military organization advocating for the autonomy of Kurdish regions in Iran. The group operates primarily from bases in the Qandil Mountains along the Iran-Iraq border and is designated a terrorist organization by both Turkiye and Iran.

Shahi, Dotkanlou’s bodyguard, was identified as the founder of the so-called Eastern Kurdistan Defense Units (YRK) and had been active in PJAK operations in Iran and Turkiye’s Hakkari Province before fleeing to Al-Sulaymaniyah.