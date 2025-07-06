Turkiye prolongs Al-Sulaymaniyah Airport ban until October

Shafaq News – Ankara/Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the flight ban on Al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport until October 6.

Ankara initially imposed the ban on April 3, 2023, citing the alleged use of the airport by members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and threats to civil aviation security.

Despite a PKK announcement earlier this year declaring the dismantling of its organizational structure and a halt to armed operations, Turkiye has continued to renew the ban.

Since the restrictions were enacted, Turkish Airlines (THY) has suspended all flights to and from Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Turkiye has barred any aircraft traveling to or from the airport from entering its airspace.

Meanwhile, Dana Mohammed, spokesperson for al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport, denied receiving any official notice regarding the extension of Turkiye’s ban.

“We saw the announcement on the official website of the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which indicates that the ban on al-Sulaymaniyah Airport is still in effect,” he told Shafaq News, concluding that “we have not received any formal notification from the relevant Turkish or Iraqi authorities.”