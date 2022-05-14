Al-Sulaymaniyah seeks to be the commercial center of Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a protocol and a Greek Chamber to boost the economy.

The head of the Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber, Sirwan Muhammad, said, "The Chamber seeks to make the Governorate the commercial center of Iraq through cooperation with major international and local companies and benefiting from the largest giant warehouses."

"We are happy to sign a protocol with the Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry to develop industrial and commercial work in Al-Sulaymaniyah." He added.