Decline in gold prices in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices witnessed a decline in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, while experiencing an increase in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded a selling price of 396,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the morning, with a buying price of 392,000 Iraqi dinars. Yesterday, Wednesday, gold prices reached 400,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold dropped to 366,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal, with a buying price of 362,000 Iraqi dinars.

As for the individual gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 400,000 and 310,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices witnessed an increase, with the selling price of 24-carat gold reaching 469,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal.

The selling price of 21-carat gold was 410,000 Iraqi dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold for 351,000 Iraqi dinars.

It is worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.