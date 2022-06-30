Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-30T12:20:53+0000
China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced that the Chinese and Indian oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil in May 2022.

According to SOMO statistics, 35 international companies bought Iraqi oil the last May.

China and Inda rank first with seven companies each, followed by the United States (four companies), while Italy and South Korea rank third with three companies each, then Turkiyeh and Greece with two companies each.

A company from Spain, the UK, the British Netherlands, Kuwait, Russia, Jordan, and the UAE purchased Iraq's oil.

The most prominent international companies that purchased the Iraqi oil are India's Baharat, South Korea's Hyundai, the UK's BB, and US's Exxon Mobil.

The oil quantities are exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.

related

Iraq's March oil output falls as gap with its OPEC+ quota widens

Date: 2022-04-05 14:31:01
Iraq's March oil output falls as gap with its OPEC+ quota widens

Two shipments of Iraqi oil arrive in Lebanon next week 

Date: 2021-09-08 16:26:46
Two shipments of Iraqi oil arrive in Lebanon next week 

Iraq's oil exports to the United States decreased in the past week

Date: 2022-04-09 06:51:34
Iraq's oil exports to the United States decreased in the past week

The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Date: 2020-11-01 14:07:15
The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Iraq lambasts the government for selling Iraq and Egypt at preferential prices 

Date: 2021-09-23 11:03:23
Iraq lambasts the government for selling Iraq and Egypt at preferential prices 

Lebanese army dismantles a network stealing Iraqi oil 

Date: 2022-04-14 12:54:51
Lebanese army dismantles a network stealing Iraqi oil 

Iraqi Oil Minister: no big loss in investing our joint fields with neighboring countries

Date: 2021-02-06 09:03:42
Iraqi Oil Minister: no big loss in investing our joint fields with neighboring countries

China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Date: 2021-09-28 07:05:31
China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO