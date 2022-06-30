China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced that the Chinese and Indian oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil in May 2022.

According to SOMO statistics, 35 international companies bought Iraqi oil the last May.

China and Inda rank first with seven companies each, followed by the United States (four companies), while Italy and South Korea rank third with three companies each, then Turkiyeh and Greece with two companies each.

A company from Spain, the UK, the British Netherlands, Kuwait, Russia, Jordan, and the UAE purchased Iraq's oil.

The most prominent international companies that purchased the Iraqi oil are India's Baharat, South Korea's Hyundai, the UK's BB, and US's Exxon Mobil.

The oil quantities are exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.