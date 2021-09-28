China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced that the Chinese oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil last August.

According to SOMO statistics, 34 international companies bought Iraqi oil in July 2021.

China ranks first with Eight companies, followed by India with seven companies, then the United States with three companies, while Greece, Italy, and South Korea rank fourth with two companies each.

A company from France, Turkey, Brazil, France, Egypt, Spain, Malaysia, the British Netherlands, Japan, Russia, and Azerbaijan have purchased Iraq's oil.

The most prominent international companies that purchased the Iraqi oil are India's Bharat PETROLEUM, China's Petrochina, US's Exxon Mobil, Italy's ENI, France's Total, and Turkey's Tupras.

The oil quantities exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.