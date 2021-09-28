Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-28T07:05:31+0000
China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced that the Chinese oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil last August.

According to SOMO statistics, 34 international companies bought Iraqi oil in July 2021.

China ranks first with Eight companies, followed by India with seven companies, then the United States with three companies, while Greece, Italy, and South Korea rank fourth with two companies each.

A company from France, Turkey, Brazil, France, Egypt, Spain, Malaysia, the British Netherlands, Japan, Russia, and Azerbaijan have purchased Iraq's oil.

The most prominent international companies that purchased the Iraqi oil are India's Bharat PETROLEUM, China's Petrochina, US's Exxon Mobil, Italy's ENI, France's Total, and Turkey's Tupras.

The oil quantities exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.

related

India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Date: 2021-05-03 08:43:29
India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Iraq's oil exports amount to +260 million barrels on 2021 Q1, SOMO says

Date: 2021-05-04 09:27:30
Iraq's oil exports amount to +260 million barrels on 2021 Q1, SOMO says

China and India rank the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Date: 2021-08-26 07:36:43
China and India rank the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Iraq to produce 400,000 oil barrels every day starting next October 

Date: 2021-09-01 19:58:14
Iraq to produce 400,000 oil barrels every day starting next October 

Two shipments of Iraqi oil arrive in Lebanon next week 

Date: 2021-09-08 16:26:46
Two shipments of Iraqi oil arrive in Lebanon next week 

The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Date: 2020-11-01 14:07:15
The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Iraq lambasts the government for selling Iraq and Egypt at preferential prices 

Date: 2021-09-23 11:03:23
Iraq lambasts the government for selling Iraq and Egypt at preferential prices 

Iraqi Oil Minister: no big loss in investing our joint fields with neighboring countries

Date: 2021-02-06 09:03:42
Iraqi Oil Minister: no big loss in investing our joint fields with neighboring countries