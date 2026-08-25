Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s total currency issued rose to 111.189 trillion dinars ($84.50B) by the end of June 2026, from 99.799 trillion dinars ($75.85B) at the end of 2025, Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) data showed on Tuesday.

Net currency outside banks climbed to 101.966 trillion dinars ($77.49B) from 92.560 trillion dinars ($70.35B), an increase of about 9.4 trillion dinars ($7.14B).

Meanwhile, cash held by banks reached 9.223 trillion dinars ($7.01B), up by about 1.98 trillion dinars ($1.50B) from 7.239 trillion dinars ($5.50B) at the end of 2025.

By the end of June, currency outside banks accounted for about 91.7% of the total issued, while cash held in bank vaults represented 8.3%.