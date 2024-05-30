Basrah crudes surge despite a dip in global oil prices

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oils recorded an upward trend, despite a decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 89 cents, reaching $82.69 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude also increased by 89 cents to $85.64 per barrel.

Global oil prices fell as investors awaited the release of U.S. crude inventory data. Although there are signs of ongoing economic activity, borrowing costs may remain high, potentially reducing oil demand.