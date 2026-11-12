Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq's Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices rose on Thursday, even as global benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined.

Basrah Heavy gained $0.47, or 1.03%, to $46.11 a barrel, while Basrah Medium rose by the same amount, or 0.95%, to $50.11.

Brent crude futures fell $1.47, or 1.58%, to $91.29 a barrel. WTI dropped $1.24, or 1.43%, to $85.29.

The OPEC basket also declined, losing $5.97, or 6.49%, to $86.02 a barrel.