Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude climbed more than 3% on Thursday as global oil markets moved higher.

Basrah Heavy rose 3.45% to $88.72 per barrel, with Basrah Medium gaining 3.32% to settle at $92.02 per barrel.

Brent crude advanced 0.07% to $101.28 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased 0.43% to $96.46 per barrel.

The OPEC basket also rose 1.13% to $107.46 a barrel. Dubai crude gained 6.45% to $105.09.

Among regional grades, Arab Light posted a 3.06% increase to $94.93 a barrel, and Arab Heavy gained 3.07% to $94.58. Kuwait Export Blend climbed 11.49% to $109.37.