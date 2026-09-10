Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday, hovering around 156,000 IQD per $100 as morning trading opened, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges quoted the dollar at 156,000 IQD per $100, down from 156,200 IQD on Wednesday.

Currency exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 156,500 IQD per $100 and bought it at 155,500 IQD.

In Erbil, exchange shops quoted the dollar at 155,900 IQD per $100 for selling and 155,800 IQD for buying.