Basrah crudes drop alongside global decline

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude plunged more than 4% on Wednesday as major global benchmarks moved lower.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped to $45.78 per barrel, losing 4.09%, while Basrah Medium crude slipped to $47.88 per barrel, down 3.91%.

Brent crude edged down to $76.30 per barrel, shedding 78 cents, or 1%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude retreated to $72.43 per barrel, down 78 cents, or 1.1%.

Most crude grades across Arab and global benchmarks recorded losses, with Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light crude shedding 2.52% to $78.69 per barrel, while the UAE’s Das crude declined 2.90% to $69.31 and Qatar Marine crude decreased 2.91% to $69.01. OPEC’s basket also fell 1.89% to $81.59 per barrel. Dubai crude eased 1.15% to $80.35.