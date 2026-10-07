Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades fell by $1 per barrel in their latest assessments on Wednesday, moving against gains in global benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

Basrah Heavy fell 1.46% to $67.34 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped 1.40% to $70.64.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 90 cents, or 0.89%, to $101.48 per barrel, while WTI gained 75 cents, or 0.84%, to $90.19.

Among regional grades, Saudi Arab Light fell 1.36% to $95.62 per barrel, while the UAE’s Murban crude dropped to $106.19.