Basrah crudes drop over 2% amid global oil stability

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude prices fell by more than 2% on Tuesday, even as global oil markets steadied following three consecutive days of losses.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by $1.91, or 2.76%, to $67.37 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined by $1.91, or 2.64%, to $70.42 per barrel.

International oil prices held steady despite persistent concerns over a global supply surplus, partly offset by rising fears of potential disruptions to Russian oil exports.

Brent crude was last reported at $68.76 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate stood at $66.27.