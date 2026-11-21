Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude grades ended the week higher after both gained $1.01 a barrel on Friday. Basrah Medium led the weekly advance, rising 7.48%.

Basrah Heavy rose 2.05% on Friday to $50.33 a barrel. It gained $1.92, or 3.97%, from $48.41 at the start of the week.

Basrah Medium rose 1.83% on Friday to $56.33 a barrel, up $3.92 from $52.41 at the start of the week.

Brent futures settled up $0.59, or 0.64%, at $92.57 a barrel on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate futures for December rose $0.77, or 0.93%, to $83.98, Reuters reported.