Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude closed the week lower, each losing $5.84 a barrel after declining in their final trading session.

Basrah Heavy fell $0.80 on Saturday to settle at $90.27 per barrel, ending the week down $5.84, or 6.47%.

Basrah Medium also declined $0.80 in its last session, closing at $93.57 per barrel, with weekly losses of $5.84, or 6.24%.

On global markets, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stood at $100.89 a barrel, down $1.02, or 1.00%, while Brent crude dropped $1.05, or 1.00%, to $103.77 a barrel.