Basra light drops below the $80 threshold

Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude on Thursday shrugged of $1.33, pocketing $79.76 a barrel, 1.64% below the previous session's price.
The price of a Basra heavy crude barrel rose to $76.08 a barrel, up by 1.36%.
The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $80.34 a barrel, while Iran's heavy-light mixture settled at $76.39 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $81.33 and $81.97 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) registered $80.34, $0.85 below Angola's Girassol.