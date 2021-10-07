Basra light drops below the $80 threshold

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-07T09:58:16+0000

Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude on Thursday shrugged of $1.33, pocketing $79.76 a barrel, 1.64% below the previous session's price. The price of a Basra heavy crude barrel rose to $76.08 a barrel, up by 1.36%. The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $80.34 a barrel, while Iran's heavy-light mixture settled at $76.39 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $81.33 and $81.97 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) registered $80.34, $0.85 below Angola's Girassol.

related

Basra Light Crude drops to 68 US dollars

Date: 2021-03-09 08:06:47

Basra Light Crude price reaches 75.46 dollars

Date: 2021-07-29 11:26:29

Basra Light Crude prices fall to 68.82 US dollars

Date: 2021-03-16 06:55:41

driven by other crudes, Basra light closes lower

Date: 2021-08-07 08:59:52

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-04-22 07:34:45

Basra Light Crude price stood at 71.53 dollars

Date: 2021-08-11 08:56:57

Basra Light Crude price reaches 65.43 dollars

Date: 2021-04-28 06:33:17

Basra light trumps other OPEC crudes

Date: 2021-08-25 10:49:44