Basra crude records $90 per barrel
Shafaq News / The prices of Basra's heavy and intermediate crude oils rose by over one dollar on Tuesday, reaching approximately $90 per barrel, in tandem with the global oil price surge.

Basra's heavy crude oil prices increased by $1.28, equivalent to 1.50%, reaching $86.44 per barrel.

Similarly, Basra's intermediate crude oil prices climbed by $1.28, or 1.45%, reaching $89.39 per barrel.

These oil price hikes come amid supply shortages, and there are expectations of extending production cuts for OPEC nations until the end of 2023.

