Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers dropped on Tuesday.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $3.09, equivalent to 3.10%, settling at $96.49, while the intermediate reached $99.84; $3.09, equivalent to 3.01%.

Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as major crude producers meet this week to determine whether to increase supply.