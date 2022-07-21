Basra crude prices to Asian markets drop on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers edged lower on Thursday.

Basra's intermediate crudes dropped by $0.20, equivalent to 0.20%, settling at $100.10, while the heavy reached $96.75; $0.20, equivalent to 0.21%.

Oil prices fell more than $3 on Thursday after higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles stoked demand worries and returning energy supply from Libya and Russia eased supply concerns.

Brent crude futures dropped $3.80, or 3.6%, to $103.12 a barrel by 0915 GMT after slipping 0.4% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $3.93, or 3.9%, to $95.95 a barrel following a 1.9% drop on Wednesday.