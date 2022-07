Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers dropped on Thursday amid concerns over recession.

Basra's heavy crudes dropped by $8.86, equivalent to 8.59%, settling at $94.24, while the intermediate reached $97.44; $8.86, equivalent to 8.34%, above yesterday.

prices regained a footing on Thursday from steep falls in the previous two sessions, as investors returned their focus to tight supplies even as fears persisted over the demand outlook amid risks of a global recession.