Shafaq News/ The price of Basra's heavy crude to Asian customers gained $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $106.39 a barrel amid sanctions on Russian oil.

The Saudi Arab light crude jumped to $115.60 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $119.13 and $120.08 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) rose to $120.53, while Iran's heavy blend recorded $109.3 a barrel.