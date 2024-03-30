Basra crude posts weekly gains as global oil prices rise for third straight month

Shafaq News/ Basra Crude sees weekly advances amid global oil price upsurge for the third consecutive month.

Basra Heavy crude closed the last session of Friday at increasing $0.97, reaching $83.47 while registering weekly gains of $2.07, equivalent to 3.18%.

Meanwhile, Basra Intermediate crude closed its last session at $0.97 higher, reaching $86.30, also recording weekly gains of $2, or 2.37%.

Globally, Brent crude recorded a weekly increase of 2.4%, while WTI crude saw a weekly increase of nearly 3.2%. Both types of crude oil achieved over 6% in March, marking the third consecutive month of gains.