Basra crude oil prices rise on Tuesday
Shafaq News / Basra Heavy and Basra Intermediate crude oil prices surged due to the increase in global oil prices.
Basra Heavy crude oil prices rose by 42 cents, reaching $73.54, while Basra Intermediate crude oil prices increased by 42 cents, reaching $76.07.
Global oil prices continued their upward trajectory, building on the gains made in the previous session. Attacks carried out by the Houthis, allied with Iran, in Yemen on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade, compelling companies to alter ship routes.