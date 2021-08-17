Basra Light and heavy crudes decline today

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crudes prices dropped today.

Basra light crude exports to Asia witnessed a decrease to 70.73 dollars; in time, Basra heavy crude reached 65.18 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 70.80 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 64.59 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 69.35 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 68.31 dollars.

Global oil prices increased today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 72.94 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 71.06 dollars.