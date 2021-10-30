Basra Light Oil recorded a weekly loss, the first in two months

Shafaq News/ Basra Light oil price dropped on Saturday, recording a weekly loss, the first in two months.

The prices of oil raw materials fluctuated in the past week due to the shortage in demand after the rise in gas and coal prices.

Basra crude rose in its last session before closing Friday by 27 cents to reach $83.84, with a weekly loss of 75 cents, or 0.89%.

Brent crude also climbed in its last session by 6 cents to reach $84.38, but with a weekly loss of $1.15, or 1.34%.

The US West, Texas Intermediate crude, was also settled, up 76 cents, to reach $83.57 a barrel, recording a weekly loss of 19 cents, or 0.23%.