Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra Light Oil recorded a weekly loss, the first in two months

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-30T07:17:52+0000
Basra Light Oil recorded a weekly loss, the first in two months

Shafaq News/ Basra Light oil price dropped on Saturday, recording a weekly loss, the first in two months.

 The prices of oil raw materials fluctuated in the past week due to the shortage in demand after the rise in gas and coal prices. 

Basra crude rose in its last session before closing Friday by 27 cents to reach $83.84, with a weekly loss of 75 cents, or 0.89%.

Brent crude also climbed in its last session by 6 cents to reach $84.38, but with a weekly loss of $1.15, or 1.34%.

The US West, Texas Intermediate crude, was also settled, up 76 cents, to reach $83.57 a barrel, recording a weekly loss of 19 cents, or 0.23%.

related

Basra Light Crude prices fall to 68.82 US dollars

Date: 2021-03-16 06:55:41
Basra Light Crude prices fall to 68.82 US dollars

driven by other crudes, Basra light closes lower

Date: 2021-08-07 08:59:52
driven by other crudes, Basra light closes lower

Basra Light Crude achieves 81 cents profit within a week

Date: 2021-10-23 08:25:28
Basra Light Crude achieves 81 cents profit within a week

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-04-22 07:34:45
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Basra Light Crude price stood at 71.53 dollars

Date: 2021-08-11 08:56:57
Basra Light Crude price stood at 71.53 dollars

Basra light climbs today

Date: 2021-10-26 10:47:54
Basra light climbs today

Basra Light Crude price reaches 65.43 dollars

Date: 2021-04-28 06:33:17
Basra Light Crude price reaches 65.43 dollars

Basra light trumps other OPEC crudes

Date: 2021-08-25 10:49:44
Basra light trumps other OPEC crudes