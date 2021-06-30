Basra Light Crude price reaches 75 dollars

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-30T06:24:02+0000

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crude prices increased today, Wednesday. Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 75.06 dollars, in time the heavy crude witnessed a decrease to 70.41 dollars. The Saudi light crude reached 74.04 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 69.80 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 74.36 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 74.61 dollars. Global oil prices increased today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 74.47 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 73.30 dollars.

related

Basra Light Crude price reaches 65.43 dollars

Date: 2021-04-28 06:33:17

Basra Light Crude price reaches 68.44 dollars

Date: 2021-05-19 07:07:22

Basra Light Crude price reaches 70.18 dollars

Date: 2021-06-02 08:14:54

Basra Light Crude price reaches 71.17 dollars

Date: 2021-06-03 06:53:45

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-06-16 09:33:30

Al Basra Light Crude drops to 64 dollars

Date: 2021-02-27 08:56:17

Basra Light Crude drops to 68 US dollars

Date: 2021-03-09 08:06:47

Basra Light Crude prices fall to 68.82 US dollars

Date: 2021-03-16 06:55:41