Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq is negotiating with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase its oil production, while seeking greater US investment in its energy sector, Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi announced on Friday.

In a press conference during a visit to Kirkuk, Al-Abadi said Iraq hoped OPEC would consider the exceptional circumstances it had faced over the past five decades and its status as a founding member when reviewing its production limits.

The minister outlined plans to attract US companies to develop oil and gas resources and improve energy infrastructure, citing their technical expertise and investment capabilities. He also chaired a meeting of the ministry's senior officials to discuss capturing associated gas —natural gas produced alongside crude oil— and bringing international companies into the sector.

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Al-Abadi said Iraq's oil exports had increased from around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May to 3.6 million bpd, crediting the ministry's efforts to restore production and export capacity.

Iraq-Turkey Pipeline Rehabilitation

Al-Abadi also inaugurated a pumping station on the rehabilitated Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline in Kirkuk, crediting the North Oil Company and other state-run companies for the work.

The pipeline will initially carry 300,000 bpd, with capacity expected to rise to 500,000 bpd within two days, according to the minister. "The project would strengthen Iraq's crude export capacity and make better use of existing infrastructure," Al-Abadi said.

Oil Oversight and Investment

The ministry was awaiting judicial findings on alleged corruption involving oil pipelines and other operations, pledging legal action against anyone found responsible for stealing public funds or administrative misconduct, in line with Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's directives, Al-Abadi stated.

The visit also included a review of metering systems and operating procedures at the North Oil Company to assess production, measurement, and export controls.

Regarding oilfields under the security control of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), Al-Abadi confirmed continued communication with the KRI, calling for their protection and development to increase Iraq's oil revenues.

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Reuters reported on Friday that US President Donald Trump's administration had encouraged Iraq and Venezuela to consider leaving OPEC, amid efforts to increase oil production and investment in both countries. According to two sources familiar with the discussions, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi raised the possibility of withdrawing from the organization at a government meeting this summer, but the Oil Ministry opposed the proposal and persuaded him to seek a higher production quota instead.