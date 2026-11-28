Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Oil Ministry denied reports of oil smuggling at three sites in Baghdad, Saladin, and Babil provinces, saying the incidents involved leaks from deteriorating pipelines rather than illegal activity.

At a press conference on Saturday, Ministry spokesman Salim al-Rikabi said the leak near the Ajil oil field along the Hamrin Mountains in Saladin province resulted from previous maintenance work on a deteriorating pipeline, adding that a ministry team was working to remove the accumulated oil.

Violations involving a crude oil pipeline running from the East Baghdad oil field toward the Midland Oil Company and a gasoline pipeline in al-Haswa, Babil province, had occurred in the past. The affected sections have since been buried underground, he added. Security forces helped uncover the violations, which were addressed immediately. Landowners near the sites were arrested, while security personnel responsible for the areas were detained.

Al-Rikabi acknowledged, however, that smuggling and other violations could occur elsewhere, stressing that ministry teams remained on alert to detect illegal activity and ensure that those involved, as well as negligent officials, were held accountable.

The ministry is coordinating with the government, judiciary, Integrity Commission, and security forces to combat oil smuggling and prosecute those responsible under Iraqi law, he said. It is also upgrading metering systems and pipeline monitoring equipment to prevent smuggling, encroachment, and the theft of crude oil and petroleum products.

Earlier today, the Saladin Police Command reported damage to an oil pipeline at 12 locations across the province. In a separate operation, security forces arrested 11 suspects allegedly attempting to smuggle gasoline into neighboring Nineveh province through the Sharqat district.

The arrests come as Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi intensifies a crackdown on oil smuggling that began in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), in Babil province, before extending to parts of Kirkuk following an investigation into smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company.

On November 24, he ordered the dismissal of nine security and administrative officials, directed federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), and required federal Oil Ministry approval for crude oil and petroleum product exports from the region.

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