Ahead of China, Iraq is the top importer of Iranian goods

Shafaq News / Iraq topped the list of importing Iranian goods countries over the past seven months according to a statement of the head of the Iranian Customs Authority, Mahdi Mir Ashrafi.

In statements to Iranian media today, Mir Ashrafi said that Iraq imported 4.8 billion dollars' worth of goods from Iran between 20 March to 20 October 2020, ahead of China which came second with 4.4 billion dollars, UAE third with 2.2 billion dollars, Turkey fourth with 1.4 billion dollars and Afghanistan fifth with 1.3 billion dollars in the same period.

Iraq is usually the second-largest importer of Iranian goods, after China.

The customs chief indicated that the volume of exports in the aforementioned seven months amounted to 65.5 million tons, valued at $ 18.2 billion, with a quantitative decrease of 17.5% and 23% in volume and value when compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Mir Ashrafi indicated that Iran's foreign trade volume exceeded 85 million tons, valued at $ 38.3 billion between March 20 to October 20, 2020.

He noted that Iran's imports amounted to 19.3 million tons, worth 20 billion dollars, of which basic commodities accounted for 13.8 million tons. China exported to Iran goods worth $ 5.1 billion, followed by the UAE $ 4.7 billion, Turkey $ 2.2 billion, India $ 1.2 billion, and Germany $ 1 billion.



