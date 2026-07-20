$18B+ spent on 2025 Iraqi public construction

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq awarded 2,279 public-sector building and construction contracts worth 24.163 trillion Iraqi dinars ($18.45B) in 2025, with Baghdad accounting for the largest share of projects, the Commission of Statistics and GIS reported on Monday.

Baghdad led all provinces with 416 contracts valued at 4.753 trillion dinars ($3.63B), representing 18.2% of all public construction contracts awarded during the year.

Diyala ranked second with 248 contracts worth 557 billion dinars ($425M), followed by Nineveh with 231 contracts valued at 1.203 trillion dinars ($918M).

The data also showed that provincial administrations oversaw the largest share of public building and construction projects in 2025, managing 1,406 projects. The Ministry of Construction, Housing and Public Municipalities ranked second, overseeing 216 projects.

Earlier this month, the Commission revealed that private-sector building and renovation permits in Iraq fell to 25,934 in 2025, an 11.4% decline from the 29,729 permits issued the previous year.