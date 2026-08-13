Xavi named Netherlands head coach through 2030

Shafaq News- Amsterdam

Spain great Xavi Hernandez has been appointed Netherlands head coach on a contract through the 2030 World Cup, giving the former Barcelona coach the task of rebuilding the Dutch team after its early exit from the 2026 tournament.

The Dutch Football Association announced the appointment on Wednesday, with Xavi, 46, replacing Ronald Koeman.

Koeman's tenure ended after the Netherlands were knocked out of the 2026 World Cup in the round of 32, losing 3-2 to Morocco on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Xavi returns to coaching after leaving Barcelona, where he was in charge from 2021 to 2024. He previously enjoyed a distinguished playing career with Spain, winning Euro 2008 and 2012, as well as the 2010 World Cup, as part of a dominant era for the national team in international soccer.