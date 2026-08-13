Iraqi delegation to raise PMF strikes in Riyadh

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Al-Riyadh

An Iraqi security delegation visiting Saudi Arabia will raise recent strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions and seek compensation, Ahmed al-Mousawi, a lawmaker from Sadiqoun, the political wing of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Al-Mousawi said a Saudi delegation that recently visited Baghdad had apologized over the strikes but provided no evidence that drone attacks on the Kingdom had originated from Iraqi territory.

Read more: US-Saudi attack on Iraq

On Wednesday, an Iraqi government source told Shafaq News that the delegation would discuss recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and measures to prevent further attacks.

Saudi media reported that the Iraqi delegation arrived in Riyadh earlier today. It includes Abdul Amir al-Shammari, director of the commander-in-chief’s office; Intelligence Service chief Hamid al-Shatri; Air Defense Commander Muhannad al-Asadi; and Counter-Terrorism Service chief Zaid Houshi.

In late July, the Saudi Defense Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory toward oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq denied responsibility, while Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the Saudi claim.