World Cup June 18 preview: Uzbekistan make history

Shafaq News

Two World Cup matches fall on Thursday’s Baghdad schedule, with Ghana facing Panama at 02:00 before Uzbekistan make their tournament debut against Colombia at 05:00.

Ghana vs Panama

Ghana and Panama meet at Toronto Stadium in a Group L opener that carries immediate value, with England and Croatia also in the section and early points likely to shape the fight for qualification.

Thomas Partey will not play for Ghana after a Canadian court dismissed his appeal against a visa refusal, leaving coach Carlos Queiroz to open the campaign without one of his most experienced midfielders. Ghana are ready to play with the available squad, Queiroz said, describing Panama as organized and experienced but stressing that the Black Stars have quality, speed, skill, and the ability to win one-on-one situations.

The match will be the first meeting between Ghana and Panama at any international level. Ghana are making their fifth World Cup appearance, with their best run still the 2010 quarterfinal, while Panama are appearing for the second time after losing all three group matches in 2018.

The opener is a chance for Panama to show progress from their debut campaign. Thomas Christiansen’s side arrive with a more settled identity and a realistic target of staying alive in a group where England and Croatia are expected to carry the strongest claims.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Uzbekistan later face Colombia at Mexico City Stadium in the first World Cup match in Uzbek football history, opening Group K at 05:00 Baghdad time.

Fabio Cannavaro has urged his players to enjoy the occasion but not treat it as ceremonial. The Italian coach stated that Uzbekistan have “nothing to lose,” though they must fight and show their identity.

Manchester City center back Abdukodir Khusanov is central to Cannavaro’s plan, with Uzbekistan’s structure relying heavily on defensive organization. Captain Eldor Shomurodov also gives the debutants experience and a focal point in attack.

Meanwhile, Colombia enter with the stronger tournament profile after missing the 2022 World Cup and rebuilding under Nestor Lorenzo. Their run to the 2024 Copa America final restored confidence, while Luis Diaz provides pace and directness and James Rodriguez remains the creative reference point.

Group K also includes Portugal and DR Congo, making the opener important for both teams. Colombia need a clean start to confirm their favorite’s profile, while Uzbekistan know that any early point would immediately change the tone of their first World Cup campaign.