World Cup 2026 quarter-finals set: History and shocks

Shafaq News

The World Cup quarter-final line-up is finally complete, with France, Morocco, Spain, Belgium, Norway, England, Argentina, and Switzerland left in the 2026 title race after a last-16 round shaped by Brazil’s shock exit, Argentina’s late comeback, Portugal’s elimination, and Switzerland’s penalty drama.

France face Morocco on July 9 at 23:00 Baghdad time, before Spain meet Belgium on July 10 at 22:00. Norway play England on July 12 at 00:00, while Argentina face Switzerland later the same day at 04:00. The winners of France-Morocco and Spain-Belgium will meet in the first semi-final, while the winners of Norway-England and Argentina-Switzerland will meet in the second.

The 2026 tournament is the first 48-team World Cup and the first edition with a 32-team knockout stage. The expanded format sent group winners, runners-up, and the eight best third-placed teams into the knockouts, creating a larger and more complex route to the final.

France vs Morocco: 2022 Rematch

France reached the quarter-finals by beating Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 and Paraguay 1-0 in the last 16, keeping Didier Deschamps’ side alive in another deep World Cup run –but Morocco’s path has carried greater historical weight. They eliminated the Netherlands on penalties in the round of 32, then beat Canada 3-0 in the last 16 to set up a rematch of the 2022 semi-final, when France ended Morocco’s historic Qatar run.

Morocco are also extending African football’s strongest modern World Cup run as the first African team to reach back-to-back World Cup quarter-finals, while Opta figures showed Morocco now account for half of all African World Cup knockout-stage victories.

Spain vs Belgium: Control vs Reinvention

Spain advanced after a 3-0 win over Austria and a 1-0 victory over Portugal, Mikel Merino scoring the late goal that ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career. Spain, champions in 2010, have built this run on control and defensive stability –before the Belgium tie, La Roja have gone five matches at the tournament without conceding.

Belgium reached the last eight by beating Senegal 3-2, then the United States 4-1, ending the final co-host’s tournament and giving Belgium their clearest statement win since moving beyond the core of their 2018 generation.

The matchup gives Spain a chance to confirm their defensive authority against one of the tournament’s most flexible attacks. For Belgium, it is a test of whether their new structure can carry them back toward the semi-finals after finishing third in 2018, their best World Cup result.

Norway vs England: Haaland’s Surge

Norway produced one of the defining shocks of the tournament by beating Brazil 2-1 in the last 16, with Erling Haaland scoring twice after Bruno Guimaraes missed an early penalty and Neymar struck too late to save the five-time champions. Norway had already beaten Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32, but eliminating Brazil gave them their first World Cup quarter-final.

England reached the same stage after a 2-1 win over DR Congo and a 3-2 victory over Mexico. Jude Bellingham scored twice, Harry Kane added a penalty, and England held on with 10 men after Jarell Quansah’s red card.

The tie brings together two different pressures. Norway are trying to turn their best World Cup campaign into a semi-final run, with Haaland among the tournament’s leading scorers. England, winners in 1966, are again deep enough for title expectation to define the mood, with semi-final appearances in 1990 and 2018 and five previous quarter-final campaigns.

Argentina vs Switzerland: Messi Momentum

Argentina reached the quarter-finals through two 3-2 knockout wins, first against Cape Verde and then against Egypt. Lionel Scaloni’s side trailed Egypt 2-0 with 11 minutes left before goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernandez completed a dramatic comeback.

The defending champions now face a Switzerland side that ended a 72-year wait for a World Cup quarter-final. Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32, then defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Vancouver. Reuters reported that Gregor Kobel saved Cucho Hernandez’s penalty, Davinson Sanchez hit the crossbar, and Ruben Vargas converted the decisive spot kick.

Argentina –as three-time world champions, in 1978, 1986, and 2022– are trying to become only the third nation to defend the title. Switzerland, by contrast, are chasing their first World Cup semi-final after repeated last-16 exits in 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022.