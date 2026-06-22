World Cup 2026 June 23 preview: Iraq face tough France challenge

Shafaq News

Five FIFA World Cup matches headline Tuesday’s schedule in Baghdad, with France taking on Iraq at 00:00, Norway facijg Senegal at 03:00, Jordan meeting Algeria at 06:00, Portugal playing Uzbekistan at 20:00, and England clashing with Ghana at 23:00.

France vs Iraq

Iraq face a crucial Group I showdown against France after a 4-1 opening defeat to Norway. Coach Graham Arnold’s side must secure a positive result to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive ahead of their final group match against Senegal.

France started strongly with a 3-1 victory over Senegal and can take a major step toward the knockout stage with another win. However, Didier Deschamps’ team has stressed the importance of not underestimating Iraq.

All eyes will also be on Iraq striker Aymen Hussein, who scored against Norway and will look to make an impact against one of the tournament favorites.

Norway vs Senegal

Norway aim to build on their impressive start when they face Senegal in Group I. A dominant 4-1 win over Iraq, powered by two goals from Erling Haaland, put Norway in control of the group and boosted their chances of reaching the Round of 32.

Despite the strong start, coach Stale Solbakken has warned his players about Senegal’s speed, counterattacking ability, and the threat posed by Sadio Mane.

Senegal, beaten 3-1 by France in their opener, need a result to stay firmly in the qualification race.

Jordan vs Algeria

Jordan and Algeria meet in a must-win Group J encounter with both teams seeking their first points of the tournament.

Algeria suffered a 3-0 loss to Argentina, while Jordan fell 3-1 to Austria despite showing flashes of promise. Coach Vladimir Petkovic believes Algeria can still “control their destiny,” but another defeat would leave them on the brink of elimination.

Jordan also face mounting pressure before a difficult final match against Argentina, making this one of the day’s most important fixtures.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Portugal take on Uzbekistan in Group K looking to bounce back after a disappointing 1-1 draw with DR Congo. Roberto Martinez’s side controlled possession in their opener but lacked cutting edge in attack, creating few clear chances despite their star-studded lineup.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focal point, but Portugal will need greater creativity and efficiency in front of goal.

World Cup debutants Uzbekistan lost 3-1 to Colombia and must respond strongly to keep their qualification hopes alive.

England vs Ghana

England face Ghana in one of Tuesday’s standout World Cup matches after opening their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, where Harry Kane scored twice, while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford also found the net as England showcased their attacking quality.

Ghana edged Panama 1-0 in their first match and could move closer to qualification with another strong performance.

With both teams winning their opening games, the clash could play a key role in deciding control of Group L, as England target top spot and Ghana look to continue their impressive start.