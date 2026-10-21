Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's under-15 football team held its first training session in Baku on Wednesday ahead of its FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival opener against the Cayman Islands on October 24 at 10:30 a.m. Baghdad time.

Head coach Safwan Abdul Ghani led the session alongside his assistant coaches, with all selected players taking part. The squad will continue daily training in preparation for its opening match.

Iraq is in Group S alongside the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Macau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Egypt.

FIFA said the inaugural tournament's matches will run from October 24 to 30 in Azerbaijan, with teams playing eight-a-side matches of two 20-minute halves. Group-stage results will determine placement in six performance tiers, with all teams continuing through the final matchday.