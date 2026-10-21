Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Al-Sulaymaniyah Court of Appeal clarified on Wednesday that a ruling overturning a property ownership decision involving Arab citizens is not yet final and does not prevent Iraqis from other provinces from owning property in the city.

In a statement, the court said ruling No. 57/K/2026, issued on October 21, concerned a specific administrative order overturned on jurisdictional grounds and could not be applied to other cases.

The court stressed that property ownership in Al-Sulaymaniyah is governed by Iraq's constitution and Real Estate Registration Law, with no legal restrictions preventing citizens from other provinces from lawfully owning apartments or other properties.

It also warned against misinterpreting or generalizing non-final court decisions, emphasizing that the ruling must be understood strictly within its legal scope.