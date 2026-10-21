Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is expected to discuss reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, border security and religious tourism during his upcoming visit to Syria, a government source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source said Baghdad would propose completing and restoring the pipeline or developing alternative export routes with a capacity of at least two million barrels per day, aiming to reduce Iraq's reliance on the Strait of Hormuz amid regional shipping disruptions.

Another priority will be completing the security barrier along the Iraq-Syria border, including a remaining section on the Syrian side extending no more than 180 kilometers.

According to the source, Baghdad may offer to complete the unfinished section itself in exchange for guarantees protecting Iraqi interests.

Al-Zaidi is also expected to discuss arrangements for Iraqi religious pilgrims visiting holy sites in Syria, including possible memoranda of understanding and bilateral agreements to facilitate travel.

The source added that the visit would involve US air support and logistical assistance because of security risks in the region. No further details were provided about the nature of the reported American involvement.

Earlier on Wednesday, another government source told Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi would visit Lebanon and Syria next week, leading an official delegation to discuss issues of mutual interest. Lebanon will be the first stop, followed by Syria, before the prime minister returns to Baghdad.