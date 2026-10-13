Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces detained 74 people of various nationalities for illegally crossing the country's borders in September, Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Muqdad Miri announced on Tuesday.

Miri said construction of a concrete security wall was progressing from Rabia in northern Iraq toward Faysh Khabur, near the Iraq–Syria–Turkiye border junction, alongside round-the-clock surveillance and intelligence operations aimed at preventing infiltration and other illegal activities.

In May, the ministry announced the completion of a 160-kilometer concrete barrier in the Al-Qaim area of Al-Anbar province, which shares Iraq’s longest border with Syria. Security measures along the Syrian frontier were further reinforced in August, when the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iraqi state-affiliated security organization, increased deployments and surveillance to prevent infiltration and other breaches.